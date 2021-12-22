QQQ
+ 3.73
385.48
+ 0.96%
BTC/USD
+ 64.18
48954.06
+ 0.13%
DIA
+ 2.01
352.90
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 3.62
459.45
+ 0.78%
TLT
+ 0.53
148.60
+ 0.36%
GLD
+ 1.51
165.51
+ 0.9%

Baird Sees 18% Upside In This Bill Gates-Backed Battery Maker

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 22, 2021 1:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Baird Sees 18% Upside In This Bill Gates-Backed Battery Maker
  • Baird analyst George Gianarikas initiated ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $15, implying an upside of 17.6%. ESS Tech manufactures long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications.
  • Given energy storage's ability to remedy weaknesses inherent in renewable energy production, the utility-scale storage market is set for outsized growth and long-duration energy storage has the potential to accelerate market growth as it addresses the need for continuous power over extended periods.
  • In this context, ESS's iron flow solution "could prove differentiated, scalable, and economic," mentions Gianarikas.
  • He also recognizes operational, manufacturing, and general execution risks and a heightened competitive environment.
  • Price Action: GWH shares are trading higher by 3.24% at $12.76 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Oppenheimer Sees Huge Upside In ESS Tech

Oppenheimer Sees Huge Upside In ESS Tech

Canaccord Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees 20% Upside

Canaccord Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees 20% Upside