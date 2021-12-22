QQQ
+ 0.00
389.21
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-297.49
48592.39
-0.61%
DIA
-0.09
355.00
-0.03%
SPY
-0.20
463.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.13
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.02
+ 0%

Citi Bumps Up Apple Price Target By 18%; Remains Bullish

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 22, 2021 8:10 am
  • Citi analyst Jim Suva bumped up the price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $200 from $170 and reiterated a Buy. The new price target implies an upside of 15.6%.
  • Suva notes that demand for Apple's products and services should be "resilient" in FY22, following market share gains in 2021.
  • Suva thinks Apple's current market value fails to fully reflect its launches in new categories. The analyst sees this changing with the launch of an augmented reality/virtual reality headset.
  • While regulation is an overhang, it presents "headline risk rather than fundamental risk," and any near-term pullback in Apple shares would be a buying opportunity.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.23% at $172.59 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

