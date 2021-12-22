QQQ
Spartan Capital Sees 114% Upside In This Radio Broadcasting Company

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 22, 2021 6:36 am
Spartan Capital Sees 114% Upside In This Radio Broadcasting Company
  • Spartan Capital analyst Barry Sine initiated coverage of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) with a Buy and $6 price target, implying an upside of 114.3%.
  • Salem is primarily a radio broadcasting company delivering Christian and conservative content via its 100 owned stations and 3,100 affiliates, Sine said.
  • Salem's Dennis Praeger and Charlie Kirk are picking up many independent affiliates following the death of Rush Limbaugh, which should drive higher advertising revenue, especially into the mid-term elections, Sine added.
  • Price Action: SALM shares closed higher by 0.36% at $2.80 on Tuesday.

