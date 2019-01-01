Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) was reported by EF Hutton on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting SALM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) was provided by EF Hutton, and Salem Media Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Salem Media Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Salem Media Group was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Salem Media Group (SALM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Salem Media Group (SALM) is trading at is $2.81, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
