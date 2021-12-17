QQQ
+ 0.00
386.84
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
359.43
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.23
466.22
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.14
+ 0%
GLD
-0.06
168.22
-0.04%

Read How Analysts Laud Accenture's Q1

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 17, 2021 7:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read How Analysts Laud Accenture's Q1

Analysts bumped up price targets on Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACNfollowing Q1 results.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Neutral and raised the price target from $354 to $433 (8.1% upside).
  • Stifel analyst David Grossman raised the price target to $440 from $385 (9.8% upside) and reiterated a Buy.
  • Accenture's Q1 results exceeded all metrics, and guidance was increased well above Q1 performance, suggesting outperformance of internal goals.
  • Accenture's ability to reskill around change at the global scale facilitates share gains, particularly during periods of accelerating change and heightened perception that technology underlies competitive advantage.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane raised the price target to $440 from $395 and reiterated a Buy.
  • The company significantly raised guidance on solid demand.
  • Keane sees strong fundamental momentum for Accenture's IT service offerings.
  • Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the price target to $450 from $400 (12.3% upside) and reiterated a Buy.
  • Kelleher cites the Q1 beat and record quarterly bookings and raised outlook.
  • Kelleher notes that Accenture has the financial resources, customer presence, and market strength to thrive as companies accelerate digital transformation processes, boosting FY22 GAAP EPS view to $10.71 from $10.17 and FY23 view to $12 from $11.54.
  • Price Action: ACN shares traded higher by 0.17% at $400.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Accenture, Consulting Firm's Digital Acceleration

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Accenture, Consulting Firm's Digital Acceleration

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) has been expanding its capabilities in faster growing and emerging technologies, both organically and via mergers and acquisitions, according to Goldman Sachs. read more
7 Tech Stocks To Sell Today

7 Tech Stocks To Sell Today

Sell-Side Weighs In On Accenture's 'Steady' Quarter

Sell-Side Weighs In On Accenture's 'Steady' Quarter

5 Stock Picks From Top-Rated TipRanks Analyst Joseph Foresi