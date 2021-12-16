QQQ
+ 0.00
397.05
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
359.83
-0.01%
SPY
-0.25
470.85
-0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.25
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
166.19
-0.02%

JPMorgan Cuts Boeing Price Target By 1.8%

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 16, 2021 6:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Cuts Boeing Price Target By 1.8%
  • JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman lowered the price target on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to $270 (an upside of 38.1%) from $275 after lowering his 2022 free cash flow estimate by about $1 billion to $1.5 billion but maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • Seifman says the 737 MAX is back, but Boeing "faces no shortage of challenges."
  • He sees potential for Boeing to make progress in 2022 and argues that a shift in momentum should be "meaningful for the stock." He adds that the most important thing operationally for Boeing in 2022 is to deliver planes, which requires an improving relationship with regulators, among other things.
  • Additionally, Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino updated his Boeing delivery forecast and saw November deliveries saw an uptick for 737's while the 787 MAX remains on hold. His projection includes a resumption of deliveries in late Q1'2022. 
  • Minervino maintained his Neutral rating and a price target of $243 on Boeing shares.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $197.20 during the premarket session on Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

JPMorgan Upgrades Boeing, Sees Huge Upside

JPMorgan Upgrades Boeing, Sees Huge Upside

Wells Fargo Upgrades This Aerospace Giant, Sees Huge Upside

Wells Fargo Upgrades This Aerospace Giant, Sees Huge Upside

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on several Aerospace & Defense companies. read more
Bernstein Views Boeing's Q3 Earnings As Challenging, Cuts Price Target By 3.5%

Bernstein Views Boeing's Q3 Earnings As Challenging, Cuts Price Target By 3.5%