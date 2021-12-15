QQQ
Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 26% Upside In II-VI

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 15, 2021 8:00 am
Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 26% Upside In II-VI

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded II-VI, Inc (NASDAQ:IIVIfrom Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target of $82, up from $80, implying 26.4% upside.

  • Marshall believes that the pullback in valuation over the last year (down ~12% YTD and ~26% since initial COHR announcement) and current multiple (~17-18x CY23 P/E) is too pessimistic around Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) transaction risks and recent 3D sensing results. 
  • Marshall believes it misses the earnings potential of the core business, particularly in the midst of a datacom upgrade cycle. 
  • Investor concerns around the transaction have set the name back ~amidnitial bid announcement, primarily around integration concern, the price paid, and where COHR is in their cycle. 
  • Marshall continues to think the acquisition is a positive for IIVI gen the diversification away from datacom, and feel less cautious around integration given confidence in the management team. 
  • Overall, IIVI is nearing the end of de-risking in the name given transaction appears to be closer to closing, and the achievement of COHR synergies should be a catalyst to re-rating in the stock. 
  • Marshall also sees potential tailwinds in SiC business, regaining 3D sensing share, and an essentially healthy telco and datacom market (as Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) & Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) results point to) leave plenty of opportunity for upside in the name. 
  • Risks to Marshall's call would be continued 3D sensing share losses or headwinds to COHR results, pushing out synergy targets.
  • Price Action: IIVI shares traded higher by 2.2% at $66.29 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

