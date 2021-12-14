Wolfe Research Updates Ratings On Two Electrical Equipment Companies
- Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Outperform from Peer Perform and raised the price target to $166 (suggesting 18% upside) from $162.
- The analyst said that he has a "preference for increasing quality/long-cycle exposure as we move deeper into the economic recovery, and Ametek checks both boxes."
- Coe further added that potential balance sheet deployment and attractive relative valuation make for "an enticing setup."
- The analyst downgraded Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Peer Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $29 from $30.
- The analyst states that the stock's re-rating story has played out as much as it can in lieu of further progress on core OMX initiatives, adding that going deeper into the economic recovery, he has a preference for "quality exposure."
- Price Action: AME shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $140.75 and VRT lower by 6.05% at $23.91 on the last check Tuesday.
