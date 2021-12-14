QQQ
-7.74
400.00
-1.97%
BTC/USD
-140.40
46562.35
-0.3%
DIA
-1.61
358.65
-0.45%
SPY
-5.76
472.33
-1.23%
TLT
-0.38
151.44
-0.25%
GLD
-1.48
168.48
-0.89%

Wolfe Research Updates Ratings On Two Electrical Equipment Companies

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 14, 2021 1:53 pm
  • Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Outperform from Peer Perform and raised the price target to $166 (suggesting 18% upside) from $162. 
  • The analyst said that he has a "preference for increasing quality/long-cycle exposure as we move deeper into the economic recovery, and Ametek checks both boxes." 
  • Coe further added that potential balance sheet deployment and attractive relative valuation make for "an enticing setup."
  • The analyst downgraded Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Peer Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $29 from $30. 
  • The analyst states that the stock's re-rating story has played out as much as it can in lieu of further progress on core OMX initiatives, adding that going deeper into the economic recovery, he has a preference for "quality exposure."
  • Price Action: AME shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $140.75 and VRT lower by 6.05% at $23.91 on the last check Tuesday.

