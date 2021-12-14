UBS Sees 10% Upside In Albertsons
- Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) has launched two new digital offerings, namely, Meal Planning and Schedule & Save.
- The new features will offer loyalty members integrated menu planning and shopping list creation and the ability to auto-replenish essential items on their lists.
- The company's new Meal Plans feature integrates the top-rated meal planning app, Mealime.
- The company developed Schedule & Save in partnership with auto-replenishment and predictive shopping platform, Replenium.
- Analyst Rating: UBS analyst Mark Carden initiated coverage on Albertsons with a Neutral rating and a $33 price target, suggesting a 10% upside.
- The analyst likes the company's national scale, regional density, valuable real estate, and attractive local demographics while noting that Albertsons is also "investing in its transformation."
- Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 4.34% at $29.96 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.