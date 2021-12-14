QQQ
UBS Sees 10% Upside In Albertsons

byShivani Kumaresan
December 14, 2021 1:29 pm
UBS Sees 10% Upside In Albertsons
  • Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACIhas launched two new digital offerings, namely, Meal Planning and Schedule & Save.
  • The new features will offer loyalty members integrated menu planning and shopping list creation and the ability to auto-replenish essential items on their lists. 
  • The company's new Meal Plans feature integrates the top-rated meal planning app, Mealime.
  • The company developed Schedule & Save in partnership with auto-replenishment and predictive shopping platform, Replenium.
  • Analyst RatingUBS analyst Mark Carden initiated coverage on Albertsons with a Neutral rating and a $33 price target, suggesting a 10% upside.
  • The analyst likes the company's national scale, regional density, valuable real estate, and attractive local demographics while noting that Albertsons is also "investing in its transformation."
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 4.34% at $29.96 on the last check Tuesday.

