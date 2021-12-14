QQQ
Evercore ISI Downgrades Dell On 'More Muted' Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 14, 2021 9:22 am
  • Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) to In-Line from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $63, implying a 13.1% upside. 
  • Following the 60% appreciation year-to-date, he sees incremental upside being "more muted" amid a moderating PC market, Daryanani said. 
  • While Daryanani expects 2022 to be a year of sustained tailwinds, "not all boats will rise equally this time around," the analyst said. 
  • The analyst added that he anticipates an uptick in on-premise and hybrid spending in 2022, notably across networking and storage, but expects PCs to moderate.
  • Dell recently lost its position on JPMorgan Analyst Focus List.
  • Price Action: DELL shares traded lower by 2.19% at $54.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

