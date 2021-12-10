QQQ
+ 2.02
391.71
+ 0.51%
BTC/USD
+ 499.70
48045.29
+ 1.05%
DIA
+ 0.70
357.41
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 2.03
464.33
+ 0.43%
TLT
+ 0.80
148.42
+ 0.54%
GLD
+ 0.74
165.14
+ 0.45%

Stephens Bumps Up Greenbrier Price Target By 36%

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 10, 2021 10:44 am
Stephens Bumps Up Greenbrier Price Target By 36%

Stephens analyst Justin Long upgraded Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $56 (an upside of 26.6%), from $41, as the analyst believes the North American railcar market is poised for an elongated recovery after a multi-year run of volatile and challenging trends.

  • Long mentions, as the rail industry focuses on improving the pace of volume growth, largely from truck-to-rail conversions, Greenbrier is well-positioned to benefit.
  • He also notes the company's exposure to the European railcar market, where "the secular growth dynamics could be even more powerful," and structural enhancements to its business, such as GBX Leasing.
  • Recently, United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC), and Greenbrier jointly announced a new, more sustainable steel gondola railcar. Using an innovative formula for high-strength, lighter-weight steel developed by U. S. Steel, each gondola's unloaded weight is reduced by up to 15,000 pounds. Norfolk Southern will initially acquire 800 of the Greenbrier engineered gondolas.
  • Price Action: GBX shares are trading higher by 4.64% at $44.23 on the last check Friday.

