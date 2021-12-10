Stephens Bumps Up Greenbrier Price Target By 36%
Stephens analyst Justin Long upgraded Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $56 (an upside of 26.6%), from $41, as the analyst believes the North American railcar market is poised for an elongated recovery after a multi-year run of volatile and challenging trends.
- Long mentions, as the rail industry focuses on improving the pace of volume growth, largely from truck-to-rail conversions, Greenbrier is well-positioned to benefit.
- He also notes the company's exposure to the European railcar market, where "the secular growth dynamics could be even more powerful," and structural enhancements to its business, such as GBX Leasing.
- Recently, United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC), and Greenbrier jointly announced a new, more sustainable steel gondola railcar. Using an innovative formula for high-strength, lighter-weight steel developed by U. S. Steel, each gondola's unloaded weight is reduced by up to 15,000 pounds. Norfolk Southern will initially acquire 800 of the Greenbrier engineered gondolas.
- Price Action: GBX shares are trading higher by 4.64% at $44.23 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.