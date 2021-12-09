QQQ
-1.33
400.94
-0.33%
BTC/USD
-1795.69
48675.50
-3.56%
DIA
-0.16
358.15
-0.04%
SPY
-0.91
470.43
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.10
147.29
+ 0.74%
GLD
-0.89
167.79
-0.53%

Barclays Sees Apple Vulnerable To TAC Pressure From Google

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 9, 2021 11:39 am
  • Barclays analyst Tim Long says he noticed what he believes may be the first step in changing Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) "lucrative, high margin 'advertising' revenues," specifically the traffic acquisition costs. 
  • A new pop-up for the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Search app on the iPhone "could signal a slight change to the current relationship," Long tells investors in a research note. 
  • Like other Google TAC agreements, the economics to Apple is based on a "healthy" share on the estimated lifetime search ad revenue generated by each phone, specific to each geography, the sum of which could be about $15 billion annually, Long says. 
  • He believes Apple could be facing TAC pressure from Google and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares with a $145 price target, implying a 17% downside.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.24% at $175.50 on the last check Thursday.

