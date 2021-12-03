Goldman Sachs Initiates Rating On This Electric Mobility Company
- Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich initiated Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $4.25, implying an upside of 23.5%.
- The analyst is positive on Xos's low-cost product strategy, underpinned by its vertically integrated battery pack and proprietary battery management system.
- Revich added that competitive intensity is high while supply chain constraints are challenging for both incumbents and startups.
- Recently, Xos received a multi-million-dollar purchase order for 40 Xos last mile delivery vehicles from Route Consultant, a broker, and a consultant for FedEx Corp's (NYSE:FDX) FedEx Ground contractors.
- Price Action: XOS shares are trading lower by 9.45% at $3.45 on the last check Friday.
