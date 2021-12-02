 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xos Bags Multi-Million Dollar Truck Order From Route Consultant
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Xos Bags Multi-Million Dollar Truck Order From Route Consultant
  • Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) has received a multi-million dollar purchase order for 40 Xos last mile delivery vehicles from Route Consultant, a broker, and a consultant for FedEx Corp's (NYSE: FDX) FedEx Ground contractors. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The 40 last mile delivery vehicles are slated for delivery in 2022 across three cities in the Midwestern U.S.
  • Under this contract, ten trucks will be delivered to Springfield, Illinois, twenty to St. Louis, Missouri, and ten to Terre Haute, Indiana.
  • Price Action: XOS shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $3.75 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOS)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
Jim Cramer Expects Sharecare To Report Blowout Quarter, Says No To Nano Dimension
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com