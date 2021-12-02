Xos Bags Multi-Million Dollar Truck Order From Route Consultant
- Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) has received a multi-million dollar purchase order for 40 Xos last mile delivery vehicles from Route Consultant, a broker, and a consultant for FedEx Corp's (NYSE: FDX) FedEx Ground contractors. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The 40 last mile delivery vehicles are slated for delivery in 2022 across three cities in the Midwestern U.S.
- Under this contract, ten trucks will be delivered to Springfield, Illinois, twenty to St. Louis, Missouri, and ten to Terre Haute, Indiana.
- Price Action: XOS shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $3.75 on the last check Tuesday.
