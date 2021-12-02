QQQ
+ 3.29
383.83
+ 0.85%
BTC/USD
-618.10
56565.97
-1.08%
DIA
+ 6.66
333.80
+ 1.96%
SPY
+ 7.30
443.20
+ 1.62%
TLT
-0.59
152.93
-0.39%
GLD
-1.27
167.43
-0.76%

Scotiabank Sees 50% Upside In This Fintech Company

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 2, 2021 12:14 pm

  • Scotiabank analyst Jason Mollin initiated coverage of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) with an Outperform rating and a $39 price target, implying a 50% upside.
  • Mollin rolled out coverage on a trio of Brazilian payments and fintech players, which he noted together represent about 50% of the Brazilian acquiring market's total payment volume or TPV. 
  • Given PagSeguro's business mix with both acquiring and card issuance through PagBank, potential caps on prepaid cards that would hit interchange revenues would be offset by lower interchange fees/costs in the acquiring business, making concerns about a possible cap on the interchange for prepaid cards "overdone." 
  • PagSeguro is his top pick among the three payment names just initiated, the analyst noted.
  • Price Action: PAGS shares traded higher by 4.95% at $26.06 on the last check Thursday.

