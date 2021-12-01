Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Targets On Water Utility Companies
- Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder updated his price targets on some water utility companies.
- Reeder raised the price target for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to $77 (an upside of 11%) from $76 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- He double upgraded SJW Group to Overweight from Underweight in early November and raised the price target to $76 from $70.
- The analyst raised California Water Service Group's (NYSE:CWT) price target to $63 (a downside of 3%) from $62 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
- Reeder lowered the price target for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) to $97 (an upside of 0.65%) from $98 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- In early November, the analyst had downgraded American States Water to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $98 price target.
- Also read, Wells Fargo Downgrades This Water Utility Company.
- Price Action: SJW shares are trading higher by 2.69% at $69.17, CWT up by 3.25% at $65.06, and AWR higher by 2.33% at $96.37 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.