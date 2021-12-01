QQQ
+ 2.37
391.45
+ 0.6%
BTC/USD
+ 683.12
57633.68
+ 1.2%
DIA
+ 2.26
342.64
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 4.70
450.86
+ 1.03%
TLT
-0.15
151.74
-0.1%
GLD
+ 1.12
164.39
+ 0.67%

Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Targets On Water Utility Companies

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 1, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Targets On Water Utility Companies
  • Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder updated his price targets on some water utility companies.
  • Reeder raised the price target for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to $77 (an upside of 11%) from $76 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • He double upgraded SJW Group to Overweight from Underweight in early November and raised the price target to $76 from $70.
  • The analyst raised California Water Service Group's (NYSE:CWT) price target to $63 (a downside of 3%) from $62 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Reeder lowered the price target for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) to $97 (an upside of 0.65%) from $98 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • In early November, the analyst had downgraded American States Water to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $98 price target.
  • Also readWells Fargo Downgrades This Water Utility Company.
  • Price Action: SJW shares are trading higher by 2.69% at $69.17, CWT up by 3.25% at $65.06, and AWR higher by 2.33% at $96.37 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades American States Water To Neutral Following Q1 Report

Janney Downgrades American States Water To Sell

Baird Analysts Talking Water

Oppenheimer Likes The Charts Of These 4 Stocks