QQQ
+ 0.00
393.82
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 949.43
57899.99
+ 1.67%
DIA
-0.08
344.98
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.33
455.23
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.59
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
165.52
-0.01%

Wells Fargo Downgrades This Water Utility Company

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 1, 2021 8:50 am
Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder downgraded American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowered the price target to $170 (an upside of 0.89%) from $171.

  • The analyst cites the group's overall valuation and belief that water's relative P/E premium to electrics and gas LDCs is unsustainable longer-term.
  • Reeder further says, though American Water's relative P/E multiple has pulled back a bit in recent months, in part due to the near-term slowdown in expected EPS growth as a result of moving to a fully regulated strategy, the stock still trades at 5%-7% premiums to "larger-cap" pure-play peers on his 2022-2024 EPS.
  • Recently, American Water's subsidiary West Virginia American Water completed the acquisition of the Page-Kincaid public service district water system.
  • Price Action: AWK shares closed lower by 2.74% at $168.57 on Tuesday.

