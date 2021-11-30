HC Wainwright Sees 'Buying Opportunity' For This COVID-19 Antibody Stock After Sell-Off
H.C. Wainwright recommends using the selloff today for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) as a buying opportunity. The analyst keeps a Buy rating on Regeneron with an $844 price target.
- While the company stated the possibility exists that its COVID-19 antibody, REGEN-COV, may lose its potency against the omicron strain, there is limited knowledge about the latest in a series of variants that naturally arise in the environment, analyst Michael King says.
- Regeneron has already been studying other antibodies, and there are small molecule and other antibody preparations available, says the analyst.
- According to Michael, it is too early to determine what negative effect, if any, there will be on sales of the drug.
- Earlier today, Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug could be less effective against Omicron, it said.
- Based on its study of Omicron's individual mutations, "there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced, and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity," Regeneron said.
- Price Action: REGN shares are down 2.15% at $640.35 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
