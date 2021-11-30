QQQ
-6.01
405.70
-1.5%
BTC/USD
-196.28
57579.97
-0.34%
DIA
-5.86
357.05
-1.67%
SPY
-7.51
472.11
-1.62%
TLT
+ 2.44
146.89
+ 1.63%
GLD
-0.86
167.48
-0.52%

HC Wainwright Sees 'Buying Opportunity' For This COVID-19 Antibody Stock After Sell-Off

byVandana Singh
November 30, 2021 3:11 pm
HC Wainwright Sees 'Buying Opportunity' For This COVID-19 Antibody Stock After Sell-Off

H.C. Wainwright recommends using the selloff today for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) as a buying opportunity. The analyst keeps a Buy rating on Regeneron with an $844 price target.

  • While the company stated the possibility exists that its COVID-19 antibody, REGEN-COV, may lose its potency against the omicron strain, there is limited knowledge about the latest in a series of variants that naturally arise in the environment, analyst Michael King says.
  • Regeneron has already been studying other antibodies, and there are small molecule and other antibody preparations available, says the analyst. 
  • According to Michael, it is too early to determine what negative effect, if any, there will be on sales of the drug. 
  • Earlier today, Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug could be less effective against Omicron, it said.
  • Based on its study of Omicron's individual mutations, "there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced, and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity," Regeneron said.
  • Also Read: Moderna CEO Says Omicron Variant To Likely Hit COVID-19 Vaccines Effectiveness: FT
  • Price Action: REGN shares are down 2.15% at $640.35 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

