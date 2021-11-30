Moderna CEO Says Omicron Variant To Likely Hit COVID-19 Vaccines Effectiveness: FT

Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, sparking fresh worry in financial markets about the trajectory of the pandemic.

"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta," Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to...are like 'this is not going to be good.'"

Vaccine resistance could lead to more sickness and hospitalizations and prolong the pandemic.

Bancel added that the scientists were worried about a high number of mutations on the spike protein, which current vaccines focus on to combat COVID-19.

Scott Gottlieb, a director of Pfizer and former commissioner of FDA, told CNBC: "There's a reasonable degree of confidence in vaccine circles that [with] at least three doses . . . the patient is going to have fairly good protection against this variant."

Moderna May Have a New Vaccine For Omicron COVID Strain By Early 2022. Bancel said it would take several months before an Omicron-specific vaccine could be produced at scale. He predicted Moderna could make about 2 billion - 3 billion doses in 2022.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.32% at $359.95 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.