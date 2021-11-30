Why Did HC Wainwright Beef Up Vir Biotech's Target Price?

BofA Says GlaxoSmithKline's Decision To Halt Feladilimab Studies Is Disappointing

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announced the termination of the Phase II and Phase III studies of feladilimab, its ICOS receptor agonist in head and neck cancer. This comes as a disappointment, as the candidate could potentially address a multimillion-dollar market, according to BofA Securities. read more