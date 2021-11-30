BofA Upgrades Square To Neutral
- BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral from Underperform with a price target of $221, up from $210, implying a 3.85% upside.
- The "deceleration risk" of the company's Cash App business has been "more appropriately" priced in as the stock now trades 25% below August highs and 15% since reporting a Q3 earnings miss earlier this month.
- Kupferberg adds that he hesitates to take a more constructive stance on Square until better visibility on the near-term and medium-term trajectory of the Cash App gross profit.
- Related Content: What's Up With Square's Stock Following Dorsey News?
- Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.2% at $213.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.