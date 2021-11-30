QQQ
+ 0.00
399.69
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 216.74
57992.99
+ 0.38%
DIA
+ 0.05
351.14
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.07
464.67
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.32
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
166.57
+ 0.03%

BofA Upgrades Square To Neutral

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 30, 2021 7:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Upgrades Square To Neutral
  • BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded Square Inc (NYSE:SQto Neutral from Underperform with a price target of $221, up from $210, implying a 3.85% upside.
  • The "deceleration risk" of the company's Cash App business has been "more appropriately" priced in as the stock now trades 25% below August highs and 15% since reporting a Q3 earnings miss earlier this month. 
  • Kupferberg adds that he hesitates to take a more constructive stance on Square until better visibility on the near-term and medium-term trajectory of the Cash App gross profit.
  • Related Content: What's Up With Square's Stock Following Dorsey News?
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.2% at $213.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Square, Sees Huge Upside

Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Square, Sees Huge Upside

Atlantic Equities Sees Substantial Growth Prospects In Square, Upgrades To Overweight

Atlantic Equities Sees Substantial Growth Prospects In Square, Upgrades To Overweight

Buy The Earnings Dip In Square Stock? 5 Analyst Weigh In

Buy The Earnings Dip In Square Stock? 5 Analyst Weigh In

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares recovered a bit from a difficult period last week after the digital payments leader reported lackluster third-quarter earnings. read more
Why This Coinbase Analyst Says The Bitcoin Rally Is Revving Up Cryptocurrency Exchange's Near-Term Prospects

Why This Coinbase Analyst Says The Bitcoin Rally Is Revving Up Cryptocurrency Exchange's Near-Term Prospects

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gone through the roof in recent sessions, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. read more