QQQ
+ 0.36
397.12
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-1003.18
56538.09
-1.74%
DIA
-0.87
358.89
-0.24%
SPY
+ 0.23
467.96
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 1.75
142.75
+ 1.21%
GLD
-0.25
167.53
-0.15%

Analysts Tick Up Dell Price Target Post Q3 Beat

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 24, 2021 12:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Tick Up Dell Price Target Post Q3 Beat

Analysts raised their price targets on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) post Q3 beat.

  • BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the price target to $68 from $66, implying an 18% upside.
  • The move follows the Q3 revenue and EPS beat and management's expectations of PC demand to sustain into next year. 
  • Mohan reiterates a Buy rating on Dell shares on expected share gains in PC, server, and storage.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised the price target to $68 from $67 and reiterated an Overweight after the company "once again" gained share in commercial PCs and gave a stronger than expected Q4 outlook. 
  • She has raised her Q4 and FY23 EPS forecasts to reflect improving profitability and incremental debt paydown, noting that storage appears less impacted by constraints than other categories. 
  • Neither Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) nor Dell grew storage backlog due to supply challenges. 
  • This storage dynamic makes her more bullish on NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) earnings on November 30.
  • Price Action: DELL shares traded higher by 5.05% at $57.43 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

PreMarket Prep Plus: Why Sean Udall Is Buying DraftKings, Apple

PreMarket Prep Plus: Why Sean Udall Is Buying DraftKings, Apple

Even with the indexes at all-time highs, The Udall Report's publisher Sean Udall still has a few issues on his “buy” radar. The tech stock strategist shared the fundamental reasons for the two issues and detailed his game plan moving forward on Friday's PreMarket Plus show.  read more

Dell Shares Quiet As Hearing Citi Removed Stock From Its US-1 List

-TradeXchange read more
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Dell Technologies On Strong Debt Paydowns

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Dell Technologies On Strong Debt Paydowns

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) seems well positioned to continue rapid debt paydowns, even amid potential demand volatility, according to Goldman Sachs. read more
Amazon, DocuSign, Morgan Stanley, And More — UBS' Conviction Picks For 2021

Amazon, DocuSign, Morgan Stanley, And More — UBS' Conviction Picks For 2021

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) equity strategist Keith Parker gave his top 10 conviction stock picks for 2021, which, according to him, have an upside potential based on thei read more