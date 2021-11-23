Lynx Bumps Up Applied Materials Price Target By 43%
- Lynx analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara NIssar raised the price target on Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) to $200 from $140, implying a 35% upside, reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analysts contended that many on the Street focused on the fiscal Q4 earnings miss and near-term supply-chain issues and "may have missed the incrementally bullish multi-year view CFO Bob Halliday provided."
- The analyst pair, who note that Applied Materials shares have been stuck at the $140 level since the company's investor day in April, believes the earnings call "may have been bullish enough for the stock to re-rate."
- Applied Materials reported Q4 FY21 revenue of $6.12 billion, up 31% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $6.34 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.94 missed the consensus of $1.95.
- Applied Materials sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $5.91 billion – $6.41 billion, below the consensus of $6.5 billion. It sees EPS of $1.78 – $1.92, below the consensus of $2.01.
- Price Action: AMAT shares traded lower by 0.02% at $147.51 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.