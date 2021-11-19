QQQ
+ 2.21
399.54
+ 0.55%
BTC/USD
+ 1039.91
57931.53
+ 1.83%
DIA
-3.52
362.87
-0.98%
SPY
-0.49
470.22
-0.1%
TLT
+ 1.60
145.21
+ 1.09%
GLD
-1.21
175.15
-0.7%

Analysts Remain Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Bump Up Price Target

byShivani Kumaresan
November 19, 2021 2:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Remain Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Bump Up Price Target

Analysts raised their price target on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) following its Q3 beat and maintained their Buy rating.

  • Mizuho analyst James Lee raised JD.com's price target to $100 from $95, implying a 9% upside, and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst notes that JD beat top and bottom-line expectations on strong execution due to its competitive advantage in supply chain and logistics.
  • Citi analyst Alicia Yap increased the price target to $115 from $108 (suggesting a 25% upside), adding that JD's growth momentum will sustain into 2022 with gradual margin improvement. Yap maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • UBS analyst Jerry Liu raised the price target on JD.com to $110 from $95, implying 20% upside, and kept a Buy rating.
  • Jerry said JD.com's highly integrated supply chain, logistics, and direct sales model and skew towards higher-income shoppers provided a "clear edge" during a period of the supply chain, consumer confidence, as well as weather and COVID-19 related issues.
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang increased JD.com's price target to $117 from $102, implying a 27% upside, and kept a buy rating on the shares.
  • CLSA analyst Elinor Leung raised the price target on JD.com to $108 from $103, implying 18% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares following the "big beat" in Q3.
  • Price Action: JD shares are trading higher by 3.98% at $91.61 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tigris Financial Partners Research Says Discontinuing Research Coverage Of Several Tickers (List In Body)

HUYA, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (HUYA-US) iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (IQ-US) JD, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (JD-US) JOYY, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (YY-US) NetEase, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NTES-US) New Oriental read more
Cathie Wood Is Aggressively Selling Chinese Stocks Like JD, Pinduoduo But Still Keeping An 'Open Mind'

Cathie Wood Is Aggressively Selling Chinese Stocks Like JD, Pinduoduo But Still Keeping An 'Open Mind'

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has in the recent past been cutting exposure in the Chinese tech stocks as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies but the popular money manager is not shutting the door on them yet. read more
How FAANGs Could Benefit From Chinese Regulatory Scrutiny Of Domestic Tech Stocks

How FAANGs Could Benefit From Chinese Regulatory Scrutiny Of Domestic Tech Stocks

Chinese regulators have started to tighten the leash on high-flying Chinese tech stalwarts such as Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu, Inc. read more
JD.com Logistics Spinoff Could Lead To $40B Valuation — Bloomberg

JD.com Logistics Spinoff Could Lead To $40B Valuation — Bloomberg

Chinese tech giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) has filed to list its supply chain arm, JD Logistics, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, an initial public offering that could potentially raise $5 billion and lead to a valuation of $40 billion, according to a read more