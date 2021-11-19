QQQ
+ 2.94
398.81
+ 0.73%
BTC/USD
+ 845.39
57737.01
+ 1.49%
DIA
-2.81
362.16
-0.78%
SPY
+ 0.11
469.62
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 1.12
145.69
+ 0.76%
GLD
+ 0.07
173.87
+ 0.04%

UBS Cuts Zoom Price Target By 9.5% Fearing Competition

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 19, 2021 9:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UBS Cuts Zoom Price Target By 9.5% Fearing Competition

  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead lowered the price target on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) to $285 from $315, implying a 9% upside, and kept a Neutral rating on the shares. 

  • Following discussions with some of the company's large enterprise customers, the analyst states that he is nervous about its up-market seat penetration and the prevalence of Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams in this segment ahead of Zoom's Q3 results next week.
  • Zoom sees Q3 revenue of $1.015 billion – $1.02 billion, above the consensus of $1.01 billion.
  • Zoom sees a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 – $1.08, below the consensus of $1.09.
  • Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 2.21% at $261.4 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Credit Suisse Sees 19% Upside In Microsoft

Credit Suisse Sees 19% Upside In Microsoft

Cloudflare Partners With Microsoft, Yandex For Quicker, Relevant Search Results

Cloudflare Partners With Microsoft, Yandex For Quicker, Relevant Search Results

Piper Sandler Considers Cloudflare As Fairly Valued, Downgrades To Neutral

Piper Sandler Considers Cloudflare As Fairly Valued, Downgrades To Neutral

Morgan Stanley Sees 12% Upside In Microsoft - Read Why

Morgan Stanley Sees 12% Upside In Microsoft - Read Why