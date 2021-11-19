UBS Cuts Zoom Price Target By 9.5% Fearing Competition
-
UBS analyst Karl Keirstead lowered the price target on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) to $285 from $315, implying a 9% upside, and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Following discussions with some of the company's large enterprise customers, the analyst states that he is nervous about its up-market seat penetration and the prevalence of Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams in this segment ahead of Zoom's Q3 results next week.
- Zoom sees Q3 revenue of $1.015 billion – $1.02 billion, above the consensus of $1.01 billion.
- Zoom sees a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 – $1.08, below the consensus of $1.09.
- Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 2.21% at $261.4 on the last check Friday.
