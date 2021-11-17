QQQ
Morgan Stanley Cuts Lithia Motors Price Target By ~10%

byShivani Kumaresan
November 17, 2021 2:16 pm
Morgan Stanley Cuts Lithia Motors Price Target By ~10%
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lowered Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LADprice target to $303 from $335 and kept an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Jonas notes that he does not rate any U.S. franchise dealers as Overweight at this time.
  • The analyst saw the inability of legacy automaker OEMs to control the consumer experience in a direct-to-consumer model as "one of the biggest threats to legacy OEMs," even "bigger than the threat of electrification."
  • Jonas added that despite franchise dealers overall beating consensus expectations in Q3, he saw secular industry headwinds despite peak earnings.
  • Price Action: LAD shares are trading lower by 8.72% at $305.04 on the last check Wednesday.

