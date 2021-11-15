QQQ
-0.51
395.21
-0.13%
BTC/USD
-1303.47
64215.63
-1.99%
DIA
+ 1.00
360.28
+ 0.28%
SPY
+ 0.53
466.74
+ 0.11%
TLT
-1.34
148.67
-0.91%
GLD
-0.48
174.93
-0.27%

Jefferies Downgrades Petco To Hold - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
November 15, 2021 11:26 am
Jefferies Downgrades Petco To Hold - Read Why
  • Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink downgraded Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOFto Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $26.
  • Wissink said comparable-store sales growth normalization in the quarters ahead might be underestimated by the current consensus view while reassessing her vet assumptions given challenging labor conditions.
  • While she pauses for fair value, Wissink notes she still favors Petco's long-term strategy and growth opportunity.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares traded higher by 0.18% at $24.78 on the last check Monday.

Analyst Color News Downgrades Analyst Ratings

