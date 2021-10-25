fbpx

Citi Sees 51% Upside In Norwegian Cruise Line

byShivani Kumaresan
October 25, 2021 2:47 pm
Citi Sees 51% Upside In Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Citi analyst James Ainley initiated coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) with a Buy rating and $39 price target, implying an upside of 51%.
  • The analyst sees "momentum building" in the re-opening of the cruise industry.
  • While near term uncertainties persist, industry pricing, especially for premium lines, looks robust for next summer, Ainley notes.
  • His analysis of web traffic and pricing data points to strength in the more premium segments where Norwegian "has the strongest representation."
  • Also ReadCiti Downgrades This Global Cruise Company, Cuts Price Target By 27.9%
  • Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 1.12% at $25.77 on the last check Monday.

