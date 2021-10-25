fbpx

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Olaplex - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
October 25, 2021 6:57 am
Goldman Sachs Bullish On Olaplex - Read Why
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English initiated coverage of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) with a Buy rating and $34 price target.
  • The analyst said the company has created a "unique patent-protected" hair care product that is perceived by both consumers and stylists who use it as having superior hair regenerative and maintenance benefits.
  • English believes Olaplex's revenue can more than double over the next three years and drive 80%-90% EBITDA growth over that time frame.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $34, implying a 17.24% upside.
  • Price Action: OLPX shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $29.10 in premarket on the last check Monday.

