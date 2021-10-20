fbpx

Truist Bullish On This Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company With 374% Upside

byVandana Singh
October 20, 2021 4:24 pm
  • Truist analyst Joon Lee has initiated coverage of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) with a Buy rating and price target of $14, suggesting a massive 374% upside.
  • The development of drugs targeting the brain's nitric oxide (NO) system is "ripe for therapeutic intervention," the analyst tells investors.
  • Lee contends that Cyclerion's lead drug, CY6463, can successfully enhance the NO signaling in the brain.
  • Lee adds that CY6463 is currently in three signal finding clinical studies – MELAS, Alzheimer's disease with vascular dementia, and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia – with data from these trials expected throughout 2022.
  • Last month, Cyclerion announced a publication showing that the administration of a small molecule soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator reduced markers associated with neuroinflammation in preclinical models
  • These data suggest that CNS penetrant sGC stimulators, such as CY6463 and CY3018, could provide therapeutic benefits.
  •  Price Action: CYCN shares closed higher by 10.90% at $2.95 on Wednesday.

