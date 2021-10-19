fbpx

BofA Bumps Price Target For Saia, ArcBest, Old Dominion

byAkanksha
October 19, 2021 1:02 pm
  • BofA analyst Ken Hoexter raised the price target for Rail & Road companies Saia, ArcBest, and Old Dominion.
  • Hoexter increased estimates on a carry forward of pricing strength into early 2022 due to higher rates. He mentions that in less-than-truckload mid-quarter updates, industry pricing trends were up mid-teens, ahead of the prior targets, with shipment growth remaining up slightly.
  • Saia Inc's (NASDAQ:SAIAprice target was raised to $272 (an upside of 2.65%) from $236 and reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • ArcBest Corp's (NASDAQ:ARCBprice target was raised to $103 (implying an upside of 20.7%) from $86 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst says ArcBestt benefits from rate strength.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFLprice target was raised to $300 (implying a downside of 2.5%) from $250 and maintained an Underperform rating on the shares due to its valuation.
  • Price Action: SAIA shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $264.65, ARCB lower by 0.29% at $85.44, and ODFL lower by 0.14% at $307.24 on the last check Tuesday.

