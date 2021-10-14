fbpx

Cowen, Evercore ISI See Huge Upside In This S&P 100 Constituent

byAkanksha
October 14, 2021 11:32 am
  • Cowen analyst Matt Elkott initiated Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $241, implying an upside of 24%.
  • The analyst projects the "first megacycle" for Caterpillar's financial performance in 14 years and only the second in its modern history. Elkott sees a $35 billion revenue opportunity from autonomy in the next decade. 
  • At least 75% of Caterpillar's markets will seek improved or new power technologies, mentions Elkott. He's modeling revenue growth, gross and operating margin expansion, and earnings increases for three consecutive years.
  • Evercore ISI analyst David Raso lowered Caterpillar's price target to $257 from $291 (suggesting an upside of 32%) and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Raso continues with his "estimate reduction parade as supply chain disruptions are winning the battle." He calls CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) the "latest supply chain victim" after announcing last night that it will temporarily close several of its European ag, truck, and engine factories due to a shortage of core components, especially semiconductors.
  • Also Read: Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For Several Machinery Stocks.
  • Price Action: CAT shares are trading higher by 2.85% at $194.32, while CNHI is higher by 1.36% at $16.36 on the last check Thursday.

