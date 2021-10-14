CNH Industrial Temporarily Shuts Down European Plants
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) will temporarily shut down several European agricultural, commercial vehicle, and powertrain manufacturing facilities.
- CNH Industrial manufactures heavy machinery with various products, including agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and powertrain components.
- The closure aimed to counter the ongoing disruptions to the procurement environment and the crisis of core components, especially semiconductors.
- CNH Industrial is constantly reviewing its production schedules. The shutdown will not likely exceed eight working days in October.
- Price Action: CNHI shares closed lower by 0.25% at $16.14 on Wednesday.
