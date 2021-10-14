 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CNH Industrial Temporarily Shuts Down European Plants
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
CNH Industrial Temporarily Shuts Down European Plants
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHIwill temporarily shut down several European agricultural, commercial vehicle, and powertrain manufacturing facilities.
  • CNH Industrial manufactures heavy machinery with various products, including agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and powertrain components.
  • The closure aimed to counter the ongoing disruptions to the procurement environment and the crisis of core components, especially semiconductors.
  • CNH Industrial is constantly reviewing its production schedules. The shutdown will not likely exceed eight working days in October. 
  • Price Action: CNHI shares closed lower by 0.25% at $16.14 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNHI)

CNH Industrial Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab
Raven Industries Shareholders Approve CNH Industrial Transaction
IVECO, Nikola Inaugurate JV Facility For Electric Trucks
CNH Industrial Names Francesco Tanzi As CFO Of New Iveco Group
CNH Industrial To Acquire Excavator Manufacturer Sampierana For €101.8M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com