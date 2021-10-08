fbpx

QQQ
-1.81
364.78
-0.5%
BTC/USD
+ 688.74
54473.96
+ 1.28%
DIA
-0.10
347.73
-0.03%
SPY
-0.83
439.49
-0.19%
TLT
-1.00
143.88
-0.7%
GLD
+ 0.11
164.05
+ 0.07%

JPMorgan Turns 'More Cautious' On This Transportation Company, Cuts PT By 11%

byAkanksha
October 8, 2021 3:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Turns 'More Cautious' On This Transportation Company, Cuts PT By 11%
  • JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Underweight from Neutral and lowered the price target to $150 (implying a downside of 11%), from $169. 
  • Ossenbeck is "turning more cautious" on J B Hunt, saying the stock is highly correlated with spot truckload rate momentum, which turned negative in early July. However, J B Hunt continues to trade a record premium to full truckload equities, Ossenbeck notes.
  • The analyst sees the stock's valuation as "at risk for relative underperformance, not a 2018 type of collapse."
  • Price Action: JBHT shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $169.61 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Intermodal Poised For Run, According To Wells Fargo

Intermodal Poised For Run, According To Wells Fargo

Pointing to intermodal share gains versus other modes and inventories in need of significant replenishment, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) equity research analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic has raised her price targets on intermodal providers Hub Group (NASDAQ: read more
BofA Upgrades 5 Trucking Stocks On Tight Capacity And Improving Economy

BofA Upgrades 5 Trucking Stocks On Tight Capacity And Improving Economy

Economists are expecting the U.S. economy to start ramping back up in the first half of 2020, and that rebound is good news for the trucking industry moving forward. The Analyst: On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Ken Hoexter issued the following upgrades to trucking stocks: read more
JB Hunt's Q2 Beat Sends Stock To All-Time Highs: What 5 Analysts Have To Say

JB Hunt's Q2 Beat Sends Stock To All-Time Highs: What 5 Analysts Have To Say

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock traded higher Friday after the company reported earnings and revenue beats Thursday afternoon. read more
UBS Downgrades J.B. Hunt, Projects Cyclical Downturn In Transportation Market

UBS Downgrades J.B. Hunt, Projects Cyclical Downturn In Transportation Market