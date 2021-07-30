 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lilly's Donanemab Lowers Alzheimer's-Associated Biomarkers In Patients With Early Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Lilly's Donanemab Lowers Alzheimer's-Associated Biomarkers In Patients With Early Disease
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLYrolled out the new exploratory analyses of the Trailblazer Phase 2 trial at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. 
  • According to a statement, the first analysis found that patients who received donanemab showed a more significant change in amyloid plaque levels, which was "highly associated with less cognitive decline," according to a statement. In that analysis, Lilly also found that participants who had greater plaque clearance at 24 weeks showed less tau progression.
  • The second analysis revealed that donanemab rapidly reduces another Alzheimer's related biomarker, called plasma P-tau217.
  • In the first analysis, patients with early symptomatic disease but with the most severe plaque burden showed the most rapid clearance. 
  • These patients were able to stop or reduce their dose of donanemab earlier than other patients.
  • Patients who had early complete clearance of plaques at 24 weeks showed a decrease in the spread of tau in imaging scans done at 76 weeks compared to placebo, a predictive biomarker for Alzheimer's.
  • Earlier results from the phase 2 study issued in March showed that donanemab met its goal of improving cognitive dysfunction in patients with low-to-medium presence of tau.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $245.33 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

Eli Lilly-Incyte's Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Gets OK From FDA For Solo Use In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Lilly, Kumquat Biosciences Team Up To Discover, Develop Immuno-Oncology Candidates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs
Alzheimer's Approval, COVID-19 Vaccines Put Spotlight On Biotech Sector, But What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com