Lilly's Donanemab Lowers Alzheimer's-Associated Biomarkers In Patients With Early Disease
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) rolled out the new exploratory analyses of the Trailblazer Phase 2 trial at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- According to a statement, the first analysis found that patients who received donanemab showed a more significant change in amyloid plaque levels, which was "highly associated with less cognitive decline," according to a statement. In that analysis, Lilly also found that participants who had greater plaque clearance at 24 weeks showed less tau progression.
- The second analysis revealed that donanemab rapidly reduces another Alzheimer's related biomarker, called plasma P-tau217.
- In the first analysis, patients with early symptomatic disease but with the most severe plaque burden showed the most rapid clearance.
- These patients were able to stop or reduce their dose of donanemab earlier than other patients.
- Patients who had early complete clearance of plaques at 24 weeks showed a decrease in the spread of tau in imaging scans done at 76 weeks compared to placebo, a predictive biomarker for Alzheimer's.
- Earlier results from the phase 2 study issued in March showed that donanemab met its goal of improving cognitive dysfunction in patients with low-to-medium presence of tau.
- Price Action: LLY shares closed at $245.33 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care General