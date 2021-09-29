Why This Analyst Sees 27% Upside In Matterport?
- Berenberg analyst Gal Munda initiated coverage of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) with a Buy rating and $25 price target, implying a 26.9% upside.
- The company, which sells software and affordable 3D cameras to create "digital twins" of physical spaces, has competitors that exist as smaller point solutions but is "a clear market leader at scale," Munda said.
- Munda sees Matterport "shifting the way that the real estate and construction industries digitally exchange information about spaces at all stages," the analyst added.
- Price Action: MTTR shares traded higher by 2.08% at $20.11 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
