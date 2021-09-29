Why Bernstein Downgraded NXP Semiconductors To Market Perform - Read Why
- Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon downgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $230, down from $245, implying an 11.55% upside.
- Rasgon is "growing somewhat uncomfortable" with the stock's valuation and automotive end market.
- It is a "clear certainty that auto semis are 'over shipping auto production," Rasgon tells investors in a research note.
- Rasgon believes NXP's risk profile looks balanced with the stock up 30% year-to-date.
- The tech stocks led by the Nasdaq Composite Index took a beating on September 28 as the surging bond yields triggered an industrywide selloff.
- Price Action: NXPI shares closed lower by 4.85% at $206.19 on Tuesday.
