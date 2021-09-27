fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
373.33
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 259.10
43420.00
+ 0.6%
DIA
+ 0.05
347.82
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.05
443.86
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.91
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
163.28
+ 0.01%

Why Raymond James, Credit Suisse Downgraded Altice USA?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 27, 2021 7:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Raymond James, Credit Suisse Downgraded Altice USA?
  • Two firms downgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS), including a price target cut.
  • Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Altice USA to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. 
  • Louthan downgraded Atlice USA following recent management commentary detailing broadband added pressure and the strategic shift toward "heavier" investment and away from buybacks, which he said were a vital part of the value proposition for shareholders. 
  • Management indicated during a recent presentation that they were not seeing the same traction with internet net additions that typically accompanied the start of the school year, Louthan noted. 
  • Louthan said the broadband and mobility weakness combined with a de-emphasis on buybacks could pressure the shares for the next several quarters.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson downgraded Altice USA to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $24, down from $46, implying a 16.6% upside. 
  • Altice is now trading "well below its likely asset value," and management's pivot from focusing on margins and stock buybacks to a more aggressive fiber overbuild/edge out strategy could prove successful longer-term, Mitchelson noted. 
  • However, Mitchelson said he's been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid-term growth outlook. 
  • Mitchelson expects management's new investment strategy will "take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit." 
  • Even at the risk of marking the bottom for Altice's stock, it is more appropriate to revisit Altice "when we develop greater confidence in the timing, execution and likely impact of the company's upcoming investment strategy."
  • Price Action: ATUS shares traded lower by 1.55% at $20.26 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Altice USA Gets Downgrade from BofA: Here's Why

Altice USA Gets Downgrade from BofA: Here's Why

Among U.S. cable operators, Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) is the most at risk from potential broadband pricing pressure, according to BofA Securities. read more

Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy, $32 Target, Conviction List On Altice USA Notes Co. Is Firm's 'most catalyst driven idea' In Cable; Notes 5 Catalysts In 2020:

UPDATE: TD Securities On Altice USA Notes Co's Adj. 'numbers reflect subscriber disruption associated with the OSS/BSS migration that occurred' In Q3; 'The timing of the migration was known in advance, but arguably under-appreciated by ourselves', Street

UPDATE: TD Securities Maintains Hold On Altice USA, Lowers Tgt To $32 Notes 'After the quarter, our general thinking has not changed, but we expect consensus revisions to be further exacerbated by the soft quarter and the outlook for the cable business'