Apple Designed iPhone 13 Lineup For 'Everyone,' Each Model 'Distinct In Appeal And Price,' Says Munster

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 15, 2021 6:49 am
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a “master of marketing’s four Ps,” Loup Funds' Gene Munster said in a note Tuesday in light of the tech giant’s release of the iPhone 13 lineup. 

A Master Of The Four Ps: Munster alluded to product, pricing, place, and promotion as the four marketing Ps. 

“During the event, as Apple walked through each model, it became clear they’ve designed an iPhone for everyone with mostly overlapping features, yet separate and distinct in appeal and price, each with its own value proposition,” wrote Munster.

On product and pricing, Munster noted that the iPhone’s “place” for providing access to customers has shifted from stores to online.

The analyst noted that Apple’s advertising — which ranged from the event itself to 30-second spots and product placement in the sports-comedy “Ted Lasso” showcased “world class marketing capabilities.”

The Apple Upgrade Juggernaut: Apple has created a juggernaut with annual upgrades, according to Munster.

“Apple enjoys increasingly recurring spend on a growing share of consumers’ wallets with expanding optionality from related services and accessories,” he said.

Munster expects the upgrade 5G rising tide to continue in FY22 basing his optimism on an estimated 400 million iPhones that are over 3 years old. 

He said this gives the Tim Cook-led company a “head start” in meeting Street expectations for 260 million iPhone unit sales over the next 12 months.

One Bundle To Rule Them All: Munster believes there is still room for innovation. The analyst believes that Apple will go on to introduce a 360 bundle with Apple One for services and pile on iPhone, Mac, iPad and/or Apple Watch hardware for a single monthly fee.

“Such a bundle would further tighten Apple’s death grip on the devices we use hundreds of times every day.”

Munster sees an exciting future ahead for the Cupertino, California-based tech giant with the potential to enter Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, and autos.

As for the event itself, Munster said it was another iteration of providing products with increasing value at consistent prices. He labeled it a “virtuous cycle of mutual benefit.”

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed nearly 1% lower at $148.12 in the regular session.

Photo: Courtesy of Apple

