This Analyst Sees 32% Upside In Netflix - Read Why?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 7, 2021 10:36 am
  • Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber raised the price target on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a "Street-high" $780 from $690, indicating a 32.1% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
  • Faber increased his 2024 subscriber estimate to 292 million from 279 million and introduced a 2025 estimate of 311 million subscribers. 
  • He forecasts Netflix to add 102 million incremental subs over the next four and a half years. While his estimates align with consensus, he believes improving sentiment and confidence in long-term growth will drive "multiple material expansion."
  • On September 2, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised the PT to $595 from $570, implying a 2.2% upside, and affirmed a Neutral.
  • Bazinet believes consensus estimates for Netflix's content spending will need to rise, or net addition forecasts will moderate. But, he continues to think that Netflix has pricing power.
  • KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating and a price target of $645, signifying a 10.8% upside.
  • Shows like "Money Heist" resonate in select international markets, while "The Witcher" and "Stranger Things" have domestic and international audiences, Patterson adds. 
  • Given content timing, his view is that international leads the net add recovery in Q3, followed by a broader recovery in Q4.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 2.95% at $607.94 on the last check Tuesday.

