fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
380.26
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 866.68
47849.59
+ 1.84%
DIA
-0.02
354.10
-0.01%
SPY
-0.13
452.36
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.85
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.35
+ 0%

Why Are Zoom Shares Trading Lower Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 31, 2021 8:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Zoom Shares Trading Lower Today?

Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ:ZM) beat on Q2 earnings but issued cautious guidance that prompted multiple price target (PT) cuts.

BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet lowered the PT to $460 from $495, implying a 32.4% upside but maintained a Buy. Zoom's Q2 results, in line with consensus, imply worse than expected second half of the year, VanVliet notes.

Piper Sandler analyst Jamesa Fish lowered the PT to $369 from $464, signifying a 6.2% upside, and maintained an Overweight. Zoom shares are down over 10% since it was the lowest upside for Zoom as a public company, Fish notes.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead lowered the PT to $315 from $345, implying a 9.4% downside, and affirmed a Neutral. Zoom's Q2 results missed buy-side targets on nearly every metric as post-COVID churn among businesses and paying individuals ramped, Keirstead notes.

Zoom is running into the Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams juggernaut, Keirstead adds, slashing his FY23 revenue growth estimate from 24% to 13%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke reiterated a Neutral with a $380 PT, signifying a 9.4% upside. Radke expects the slowdown in customer additions in the over ten cohorts to continue. The guidance reflects the impact of the churn in the less than ten cohorts.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria affirmed his Outperform and $450 PT, implying a 29.5% upside. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi lowered the PT to $350 from $400, signifying a 0.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy.

Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Nikam lowered the PT to $350 from $375 and maintained a Hold.

BofA analyst Daniel Bartus lowered the PT to $385 from $480, signifying a 10.8% upside, and affirmed a Buy. The comps and outlook reflect weakening trends across small businesses and consumers as in-person activities increase, Bartus notes.

Price Action: ZM shares traded lower by 12.70% at $303.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by Biljana Jovanovic from Pixabay

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Short Ideas Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more

Do Investors Have To Choose Between Microsoft And Salesforce?

Will Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) be the better investment moving forward? read more

Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s summit on cybersecurity is a step in the right direction and presents a major growth opportunity for vendors in the space. read more

Is Now the Time To Buy Anaplan And Workday?

Analysts at Barclays believe Anaplan, Inc (NYSE: PLAN) and Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) are positioned for a solid second half of 2021 following underperformance since the onset of the pandemic relative to the broader sof read more