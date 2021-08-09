fbpx

byVandana Singh
August 9, 2021 4:09 pm
Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Newly Listed Unicycive
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYwith a Buy rating and $13.50 price target. 
  • Analyst Elemer Piros says that the Company could submit a marketing application to the FDA for Renasorb to treat hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease, or CKD, in "about a year."
  • The analyst also believes that Renasorb has the potential to become "a dominant player in the kidney disease market."
  • Unicycive started trading on NASDAQ in July. It offered 5 million units at $5/unit.  
  • Price Action: UNCY shares closed up 14% at $3.05 on Monday.

