Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Newly Listed Unicycive
- Roth Capital initiated coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) with a Buy rating and $13.50 price target.
- Analyst Elemer Piros says that the Company could submit a marketing application to the FDA for Renasorb to treat hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease, or CKD, in "about a year."
- The analyst also believes that Renasorb has the potential to become "a dominant player in the kidney disease market."
- Unicycive started trading on NASDAQ in July. It offered 5 million units at $5/unit.
- Price Action: UNCY shares closed up 14% at $3.05 on Monday.
