Immunovant Stock Plunges After Credit Suisse Downgrade Citing Unclear Catalysts
- Credit Suisse downgraded Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $7 from $12.
- Analyst Tiago Fauth says that the downgrade reflects ongoing clinical and regulatory uncertainties for IMVT-1401 owing to safety concerns, likely extended clinical timelines with no clear value-driving catalysts in the next 12-months.
- According to the analyst, the $200M equity investment from Roivant Sciences has significantly reduced near-term M&A expectations as well.
- In March, Roivant revealed in an SEC filing to acquire all the shares in Immunovant.
- Price Action: IMVT shares are down 23.5% at $8 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.