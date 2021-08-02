fbpx

Immunovant Stock Plunges After Credit Suisse Downgrade Citing Unclear Catalysts

byVandana Singh
August 2, 2021 1:49 pm
Immunovant Stock Plunges After Credit Suisse Downgrade Citing Unclear Catalysts
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVTto Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $7 from $12. 
  • Analyst Tiago Fauth says that the downgrade reflects ongoing clinical and regulatory uncertainties for IMVT-1401 owing to safety concerns, likely extended clinical timelines with no clear value-driving catalysts in the next 12-months.
  • According to the analyst, the $200M equity investment from Roivant Sciences has significantly reduced near-term M&A expectations as well.
  • In March, Roivant revealed in an SEC filing to acquire all the shares in Immunovant.
  • Price Action: IMVT shares are down 23.5% at $8 during the market session on the last check Monday.

