 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immunovant Stock Plunges On $200M Equity Investment From Roivant To Support IMVT-1401 Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
Immunovant Stock Plunges On $200M Equity Investment From Roivant To Support IMVT-1401 Development
  • Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) has received a $200 million strategic investment from Roivant Sciences that the Company will use to advance IMVT-1401 in multiple indications.
  • Roivant has purchased around 17 million shares of Immunovant's shares at $11.75 per share. 
  • After giving effect to the investment, Immunovant has a pro forma cash balance of approximately $600 million, and Roivant has increased its ownership stake in Immunovant from 57.5% to 63.8%.
  • IMVT-1401, a fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, is Immunovant's lead candidate.
  • "We are excited to announce this significant investment by Roivant, which will expedite our development of IMVT-1401 for a wide range of autoimmune disorders," said Dr. Pete Salzmann, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant. "Over the next 12 months, we plan to initiate a pivotal trial for myasthenia gravis, resume our trials in WAIHA and TED and initiate at least two additional clinical studies, including another pivotal trial in 2022."
  • Price Action: IMVT shares are down 24.5% at $7.90 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMVT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Biotech Losers In 2021 That Could Bounce Big In The Second Half
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com