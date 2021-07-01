Tesla Delivery Numbers Could Surprise To The Upside: Dan Ives

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports its delivery numbers, it should be the start of a very strong second half of 2021 for the company, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The whisper number for Tesla deliveries has moved up toward 200,000 over the last few weeks, but Ives said he thinks an upside surprise of 205,000 to 210,000 is a possibility.

Numbers in China and Europe were strong in May and June and could be a driver for delivery numbers, he added.

Ives told CNBC that he thinks Tesla could reach 900,000 deliveries in 2021 and 1.3 million deliveries in 2022 as the company targets profitability.

"The best way to play the green tidal wave is Tesla," Ives said.

Tesla will be reporting its highly anticipated June quarter delivery numbers over the next few days with all Street eyes on 200k as the bull case bogey. We believe while 2Q was bumpy, the trajectory heading into 2H is positive and should benefit Musk & Co. over the next year. — Daniel Ives (@DivesTech) June 30, 2021

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $200.74 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 0.12% at $678.85.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.