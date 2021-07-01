fbpx
QQQ
-0.21
354.64
-0.06%
DIA
+ 0.74
344.21
+ 0.21%
SPY
+ 1.51
426.55
+ 0.35%
TLT
-0.60
144.95
-0.42%
GLD
+ 0.52
165.11
+ 0.31%

Tesla Delivery Numbers Could Surprise To The Upside: Dan Ives

byAdam Eckert
July 1, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Delivery Numbers Could Surprise To The Upside: Dan Ives

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports its delivery numbers, it should be the start of a very strong second half of 2021 for the company, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The whisper number for Tesla deliveries has moved up toward 200,000 over the last few weeks, but Ives said he thinks an upside surprise of 205,000 to 210,000 is a possibility. 

Numbers in China and Europe were strong in May and June and could be a driver for delivery numbers, he added. 

Ives told CNBC that he thinks Tesla could reach 900,000 deliveries in 2021 and 1.3 million deliveries in 2022 as the company targets profitability.

"The best way to play the green tidal wave is Tesla," Ives said. 

See Also: Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, GM Or Regeneron?

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $200.74 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 0.12% at $678.85.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Tesla Stock Analyst Lowered Their Price Target By 10%

The consumer appetite to buy a battery electric vehicle is at a new high globally, and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the undisputed leader — but it is threatened by competition, an analyst at UBS said Tuesday. read more

What Makes It Possible For Tesla To Ditch Radar? Cathie Wood's Ark Says Answer Lies Here

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management said on Monday Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) large fleet size may be a key reason for the electric vehicle maker’s ability to switch from radar to vision for autonomous improvement. read more

Nio Will Dominate China's EV Market: Navellier

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) cancelled the Model S Plaid Plus, which was supposed to be equipped with Tesla’s innovative lower weight 4680 battery cells, which would provide longer range and more power, Louis Navellier, market strategist and founder of Navellier & Associates, said in a new read more

Why Tesla's China Recall Is A 'Black Eye' Moment For The EV Maker In The Key Region

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is facing a setback in China, a region that is key to its growth plans going forward. The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has an Overweight rating and a $1,000 price target for Tesla shares. read more