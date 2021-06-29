Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, GM Or Regeneron?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $730 to $660.

Tesla shares are trading lower by 0.4% premarket Tuesday at $686.18.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) with a Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $79.

GM shares are trading higher by 0.4% at $58.86.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Michael King initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $703.

Regeneron shares are trading higher by 0.1% at $543.19.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.