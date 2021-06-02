 Skip to main content

Goldman Sachs Analyst Downgrades IMAX And Cinemark: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Goldman Sachs Vice President of Global Investment Research Michael Ng downgraded two major film exhibitors, Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), in a newly published analysis.

The State of Film Exhibition: Ng stated Goldman Sachs’ 2022 U.S. box office forecast represents 73% of the pre-pandemic 2019 levels, adding that theater attendance had already been declining before the pandemic took root, dropping “at a 1.4% CAGR from the 2002 attendance peak to 2019.”

Ng also speculated a sudden surge in new theatrical releases "will lead to cannibalization and consumer fatigue 2021/22 box office should benefit from a robust, though crowded, film slate.”

Related Link: Timothée Chalamet To Play Young Willie Wonka In New Movie Musical

The Case Against IMAX: Ng downgraded IMAX from Neutral to Sell and lowered the 12-month target price from $19.60 to $18.60.

“Relative to the rest of our coverage universe (Internet, Video Games, Toys), where we have 11% upside to our 12-month price targets on average, we have 14% downside for IMAX,” Ng wrote.

Ng acknowledged IMAX is different from its competitors due to its wider international footprint, but he stressed that doesn't shield it from problems facing the industry.

Ng defined Goldman Sachs’ forecast on IMAX’s 2022 and 2023 EBITDA at $91 million and $98 million, which is 29% and 32% below the respective consensus levels of $128 million and $144 million, and “in our view reflects our more cautious view on domestic box office.”

The Case Against Cinemark: Ng downgraded Cinemark from Neutral to Sell and lowered the 12-month target price from $21 to $19.

“The reduction in our target multiple reflects our more cautious view on the domestic box office recovery, where CNK is primarily exposed,” he wrote. “We increase our 2021E and 2023E EBITDA slightly (2% and 3%, respectively) on better opex. Our 2022E EBITDA is largely unchanged.”

Still, he cited several key upside risks that could work in Cinemark’s favor, including a stronger than expected increase in theatrical attendance and increased ticket and concession prices.

And while Cinemark has not dropped any overt hints of an acquisition hunger, Ng suggested it “could execute favorable M&A.”

Related Link: Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.45B: What You Need To Know

(An IMAX theater in Spain, courtesy of FrostedMarksman / Wikimedia Commons.)

Latest Ratings for IMAX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Apr 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Feb 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IMAX
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GLDGRoth CapitalMaintains3.3
CLARRoth CapitalMaintains30.0
IFCBarclaysReinstates191.0
HNSTB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On17.0
DCRBColliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On15.0
