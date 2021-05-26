JPMorgan Analyst 'Blown Away' By Ride Experience With Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman issued a price upgrade on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares after being “blown away” by a ride in the company’s F-150 lightning electric truck, Yahoo Finance reported Tuesday.

What Happened: Brinkman repeated his Overweight rating on Ford and increased his price target to $16 from $15.

“We were blown away by the ride experience. It is a surreal and unexpected feeling to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, to tow a 6,000 lbs up a 30 degree incline, and to perform extreme off-road maneuvers silently in a 6,500 lbs. vehicle.” wrote Brinkman in a research note, according to Yahoo Finance.

Brinkman said that as customers, analysts and investors experience the vehicle, it will change their perception of Ford as a brand and a company.

Ford shares have risen 45.7% since the year began. The company’s shares rose 1.01% in the after-hours session on Monday to $12.94 after ending the regular session nearly 1.9% lower at $12.81.

Why It Matters: Brinkman noted that the “expectation of improving investor sentiment relative to the competitiveness and technological prowess of Ford's product portfolio and resulting implication for long-term growth and profitability,” reported Yahoo Finance.

Ford has priced the electric version of its popular F-150 truck at $30,974 onwards. Bookings are slated to commence in mid-2022.

Rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertuck will enter production this year and its single motor variant is priced at $30,900 before incentives.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Ford on “embracing an electric future!" through social media.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford