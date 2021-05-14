 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Snowflake: What Investors Need To Know

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Snowflake: What Investors Need To Know

The current tailwinds for Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) are likely to be secular trends that could drive growth for the foreseeable future, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Snowflake Analyst: Kash Rangan upgraded the rating for Snowflake from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $270 to $275.

The Snowflake Thesis: The company is better positioned than its competitors for capitalizing on the continued widespread adoption of the cloud, big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence and secure data sharing, Rangan said in the upgrade note.

Despite this, Snowflake’s stock has declined by around 34% since mid-January, versus a downturn of around 11% “across our broader software coverage” and a decline of about 3% for the NASDAQ, he added.

“We believe Snowflake will continue to replace incumbent warehousing solutions owing to their scalable and elastic cloud native data platform while also capitalizing on net new workloads and use cases as DX drives greater digitization within the enterprise and business intelligence (BI) and analytics remains a top priority for spending,” the analyst wrote.

“Moreover, while we believe the company’s current large and rapidly growing TAM provides runway for continued expansion, we see opportunity for Snowflake to continue to expand its addressable market as the platform’s scalability, ease of use, and efficiency enable new use cases like secure data sharing through the company’s data exchange,” he further said.

SNOW Price Action: Shares of Snowflake had risen by 8.79% to $204.86 at the time of publication Friday.

(Photo by Darius Cotoi on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold
Mar 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2021
Why Snowflake Is Heating Up Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cloud data cloud Goldman SachsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OSSNoble Capital MarketsUpgrades7.0
NCNOGabelli & Co.Upgrades
HAECJS SecuritiesUpgrades
BILI86 ResearchUpgrades100.0
SWIRCanaccord GenuityMaintains26.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com