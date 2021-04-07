 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock

Automotive stock valuations make a lot of sense based on today's industry environment, BofA Securities analyst John Murphy told CNBC Wednesday

It's an interesting time for autos, Murphy told CNBC co-host Andrew Sorkin: production has been restrained due to supply shortages and demand has recovered. 

Murphy's Autos Forecast: Sorkin asked the analyst what company will be the winner in the space five years from now 

"You are going to see a lot of the incumbents do really well," Murphy said, putting General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) at the top of the list.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will continue to raise capital and invest for the future, he said.

"I think you will see some of the new entrants do pretty well also." 

The Fate Of Used Cars: The industry will need to transition at some point, as internal combustion engines become the past and EVs move from the future into the present, Murphy told CNBC.

In terms of used cars, the industry is being professionalized with companies like Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) and CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX), the analyst said, adding that this makes consumers more comfortable buying used vehicles.

Murphy said he expects these companies to persist well into the EV future, which will be "good for the industry."

2021 Price Action: General Motors is up 48.75% year-to-date. 

Tesla is down 1.99% year-to-date. 

Carvana is up 15.89% year-to-date. 

CarMax is up 33.74% year-to-date. 

Image by Sravan Kumar Anirudhan from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for GM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GM, Airbnb, Plug Power Or Microsoft?
What Went Down With GM Stock Today?
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General Motors
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, Morgan Stanley And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Volkswagen Makes Push For Flying Cars To Be Launched In China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carmax Carvana EVs General Motors TeslaAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MERCRaymond JamesUpgrades24.0
SIVBBarclaysMaintains550.0
SQBarclaysMaintains330.0
PAYXGoldman SachsMaintains89.0
FRFHFRBC CapitalMaintains650.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com